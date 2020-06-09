Salzburg Festival will go on this year but in shortened form

FILE - In this July 29, 2013, photo, a dress rehearsal for the opera "Die Meistersinger von Nuernberg," by Richard Wagner, takes place at the Salzburg Festival in Salzburg, Austria. The Salzburg Festival will be one of classical music’s few offerings in the summer of the coronavirus pandemic, staging a reduced 100th anniversary celebration with capacities limited to about 50%. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)