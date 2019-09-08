Spanish singer-songwriter Camilo Sesto dies at 72

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2009, file photo, Spanish singer Camilo Sesto poses next to a poster depicting himself during a news conference in Mexico City. Spanish singer and songwriter Camilo Sesto, a popular star in the 1970s and 1980s, has died of heart failure early on Sunday Sept. 8, 2019. He was 72. Sesto, whose real name was Camilo Blanes Cortes, sold more than 100 million records worldwide over his 40-year career. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file)