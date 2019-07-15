Sen. Chris Murphy writing book on gun violence

FILE - In this July 25, 2018, file photo, Sen. Christopher Murphy, D-Conn., questions Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. One of Washington‚Äôs leading advocates for gun control, Sen. Chris Murphy, has a book coming out next year. Murphy‚Äôs ‚ÄúViolence Inside Us: A Brief History of an Ongoing American Tragedy‚Äù will be published Jan. 20, Random House announced Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)