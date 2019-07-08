Freeform supports Halle Bailey's Ariel casting amid backlash

FILE - This Nov. 13, 2017 file photo shows singer-actress Halle Bailey at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. Bailey, half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, will next be going under the sea, starring as Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of ‚ÄúThe Little Mermaid.‚Äù The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and ‚ÄúHamilton‚Äù creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)