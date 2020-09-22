Lennon's killer says he sought glory, deserved death penalty

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 1980, file photo, a crowd gathers outside the Dakota apartment building after John Lennon, who lived there, was shot hours earlier in front of the building when returning home on the evening of Dec. 8. Mark David Chapman, who shot and killed Lennon, said he was seeking glory and deserved the death penalty for the "despicable" act. Chapman made the comments in response to questions last month from a parole board, which denied him parole for an 11th time. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)