Myanmar accused at UN court of genocide against Rohingya

Representatives of the Rohingya community and Gambia's Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou, left, listen to a testimony during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Gambia filed a case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the United Nations' highest court, accusing Myanmar of genocide in its campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority. A statement released Monday by lawyers for Gambia says the case also asks the International Court of Justice to order measures "to stop Myanmar's genocidal conduct immediately." (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)