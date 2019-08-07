New Michael Moore-backed doc tackles alternative energy

FILE - This May 25, 2019 file photo shows Michael Moore at the awards ceremony of the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. In "Planet of the Humans," which premiered Wednesday, July 31, at the Traverse City Film Festival, he and director Jeff Gibbs pull the curtain back on the false promises of alternative energy, from electric cars to windmills and biomass, and expose why they're not working. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)