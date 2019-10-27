California blaze forces evacuations as wind spurs blackouts

Stars can be seen in the sky as electricity in a neighborhood is turned off during a Pacific Gas & Electric outage in Walnut Creek, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. A Northern California blaze forced evacuation orders and warnings for nearly all of Sonoma County stretching to the coast, with forecasts of strong winds prompting officials to start cutting electricity for millions of people in an effort to prevent more fires. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/East Bay Times via AP)