Turkey threatens to open gates for Syria refugees to go West

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a graduation ceremony of a military academy in Istanbul, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Erdogan said the U.S. had up to three weeks to satisfy Turkish demands and has threatened to launch a unilateral offensive into northeastern Syria if plans to establish a so-called safe zone along Turkey's border fail to meet his expectations. Earlier this month, Turkish and U.S. officials agreed to set up the zone east of the Euphrates River. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)