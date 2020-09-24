British Academy Film Awards change rules to boost diversity

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, BAFTA Chair of the Film Committee Marc Samuelson poses for photographers next to actor Hayley Squires in London. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts promised to change after nominations for the 2020 awards were announced last January. No women were nominated as best director for the seventh year running, and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white. “We said on the day, ‘We’re going to review everything,’” BAFTA film committee chairman Marc Samuelson said Thursday, Sept. 24. 2020 as the academy announced a slate of changes. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, file)