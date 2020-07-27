'Tenet' to open in Canada and other international markets a week before U.S.

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Elizabeth Debicki, left, and John David Washington in a scene from "Tenet." The film, which had hoped to herald Hollywood‚Äôs return to big theatrical releases, has yet again postponed its release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros. said Monday that ‚ÄúTenet‚Äù will not make its August 12 release date. And unlike previous delays, the studio this time didn‚Äôt announce a new target for the release of Nolan‚Äôs much-anticipated $200 million thriller. (Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)