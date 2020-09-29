Trump intel chief unveils unverified Russian info about Dems

FILE - In this May 5, 2020, file photo, then-Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration has agreed to provide in-person briefings on threats to the November election to key members of Congress. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe agreed to brief the Senate and House intelligence committees, backing down from a decision to provide information only in writing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)