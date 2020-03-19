India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2012, file photo, protesters gather outside the Indian Presidential Palace during a protest against the brutal gang rape of a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in New Delhi, India. Four men sentenced for capital punishment for the 2012 gang-rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi have been executed. The men were hanged Friday morning, March 20, 2020, at Tihar Jail in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)