Ivanka Trump to promote women's initiative in South America

FILE - In this April 14, 2019 file photo, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, listens to women speak about their experiences working with Muya, a manufacturing center of textiles and traditional craftsin Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ivanka Trump will travel to South America in September to focus on issues that make it difficult for women in developing countries to prosper financially, including lack of access to credit and limits on employment. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)