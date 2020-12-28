Hezbollah says it has doubled its arsenal of guided missiles

A Hezbollah supporter uses her mobile phone to takes a picture of photo of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah leaders, Abbas al-Moussawi, Ragheb Harb and Imad Mughniyeh and the end of a 40-day Muslim mourning period for Soleimani, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Nasrallah said U.S. President Donald Trump declared war on the Middle East when the U.S. assassinated Soleimani and when the White House announced its plan to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He called on all to resist U.S. influence and its troops presence. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)