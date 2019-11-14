Tense TV: CNN’s Blitzer asks Kellyanne Conway about husband

This combination of photos shows CNN's Wolf Blitzer at the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 15, 2019, left, and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaking to media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington on July 25, 2019. Blitzer and Conway had a tense exchange Thursday when the anchor sought reaction to her husband's televised criticism of President Trump a day earlier. (AP Photo)