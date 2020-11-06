Evangelicals stick with Trump, see upside even if he loses

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2013 file photo, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, speaks during the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative service at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta - the first time a Latino leader has served as the keynote speaker for the event. In the days after the Nov. 3, 2020 election, Rodriguez, who has advised Trump, said the advances with Latino voters are one reason why evangelicals should view the election as “a win” for their priorities. (AP Photo/David Goldman)