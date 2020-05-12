Russia: Putin's spokesman hospitalized with coronavirus

From left, Head of the Presidential Speechwriting Office Dmitry Kalimulin, Russia's deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Alexei Gromov, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin attend a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a situation center in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Putin is calling for action to shore up the Moscow-led economic alliance of ex-Soviet nations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking in a conference call Tuesday with leaders of four other nations, which are part of the Eurasian Economic Union, Putin called for a joint response to the outbreak. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)