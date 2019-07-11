Skopje zoo's chimp returns after recovering from depression

Koko, the chimpanzee hangs from a railing in a special compartment at the Skopje zoo, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Koko, once a star in Skopje's zoo, has returned home after spending 10 years in the Netherlands recovering from depression, the zoo says. Koko was reunited with his keeper, Dragan Trajkovski, on Thursday, who said he was overjoyed to see the chimp again. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)