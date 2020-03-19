Twilight Time: Long-lost Rod Serling baseball comedy on deck

FILE - This March 1957 file photo shows Cincinnati Reds infielder Ted Kluszewski. Years before he journeyed to "The Twilight Zone," television writer Rod Serling made a brief detour to the strike zone, writing a comedy about baseball. The comedy is peppered full of references to Reds slugger Ted Kluszewski, Stan Musial, Willie Mays, Duke Snider and other stars of the day. (AP Photo/File)