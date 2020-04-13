SKorea: NKorea fighters fire missiles off North’s east coast

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2017 file photo distributed on Aug. 30, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea says North Korea has fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement that the projectiles — presumed to be cruise missiles — were fired from the North’s eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)