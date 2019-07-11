Jim Bouton, ex-Yankees pitcher and 'Ball Four' author, dies

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 1964 file photo, New York Yankees pitcher Jim Bouton takes aim as he holds two balls in the right hand that his teammates hope will lead them to victory in the sixth World Series game in New York. Jim Bouton, the New York Yankees pitcher who shocked the conservative baseball world with the tell-all book "Ball Four," has died, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was 80.(AP Photo/File)