Jack White to replace Morgan Wallen as 'SNL' musical guest

FILE - This April 1, 2019 file photo shows Jack White performing at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute in Nashville, Tenn. White will be the last-minute replacement musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” after country singer Morgan Wallen was dropped for breaking COVID-19 protocols. Lorne Michaels made the announcement Friday on the “Today” show. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)