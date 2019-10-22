Boeing replaces executive who oversaw 737 Max, other planes

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo Boeing's Kevin McAllister listens during a news conference before a delivery ceremony for a new Boeing 747-8 freighter to Qatar Airways in Everett, Wash. Boeing said Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, that McAllister is out as chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. He’s being replaced Stanley Deal, who has been leading the company’s services division. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)