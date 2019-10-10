Cracks were found in a key structural part on 38 Boeing jets

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 20, 2011 file photo, A Continental Airlines Boeing 737-NG takes off in Tampa, Fla. Inspections of some older Boeing jets have turned up structural cracks in more than three dozen of them, raising a new safety issue for the company, which is already dealing with two deadly crashes involving a newer version of the same plane. Boeing said Thursday , Oct. 10, 2019 that airlines worldwide have inspected 810 planes following an order from U.S. safety regulators, and 38 or 5% had “findings” that will require repairs. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)