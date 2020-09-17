Greek police begin moving asylum-seekers into new camp

A baby crawls as migrants remained camped out on a road leading from Moria to the capital of Mytilene, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Fires swept through the overcrowded camp at Moria on two nights last week, prompting more than 12,000 migrants and refugees to flee. Most of them remain without shelter even though emergency tents are available at another island site where a new camp is being built. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)