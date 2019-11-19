Emirates to get 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners for $8.8 billion

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and CEO of the Dubai-based long-haul carrier Emirates, speaks at a news conference at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Emirates announced Monday a new order for 20 additional wide-body Airbus A350-900 planes in a deal worth $6.4 billion. This brings the airline's total order for the aircraft to 50 Airbus A350s costing $16 billion at list price. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)