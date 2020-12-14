Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2016, file photo members of the Mississippi Electoral College sign certificates of vote in the process of formally casting their electoral votes in the 2016 General Election for President and Vice President of the United States at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Presidential electors are meeting across the United States Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, to formally choose Joe Biden as the nation's next president. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)