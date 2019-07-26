T-Mobile's $26.5B Sprint deal OKed despite competition fears

FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Dish Network's 4K Joey TV box is displayed during a news conference at the International CES in Las Vegas. U.S. regulators are approving T-Mobile's $26.5 billion takeover of rival Sprint, despite fears of higher prices and job cuts. The approval on Friday, July 26, 2019, by the Justice Department and five state attorneys general comes after Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to conditions that would set up satellite-TV provider Dish as a fourth wireless company, so the number of major U.S. providers remains at four. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)