Robert Redford's son, James, dies of liver cancer at 58

FILE - James Redford, son of actor Robert Redford, laughs during a press conference on Nov. 18, 1998. Redford, a filmmaker, activist, and son of actor Robert Redford, has died. He was 58. Robert Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, that the 84-year-old father is mourning with his family during this “difficult time.” (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)