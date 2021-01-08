Seoul court orders Japan to compensate 12 Korean sex slaves

South Korean ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo, right, leaves Japan's Foreign Ministry in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A South Korean court on Friday ordered Japan to financially compensate South Korean women forced to work as sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II, the first such ruling expected to rekindle animosities between the Asian neighbors. Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that its vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba summoned Nam to register its protest against the ruling. (Yuki Sato/Kyodo News via AP)