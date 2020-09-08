Appeals court agrees R&B singer R. Kelly should stay jailed

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. Kelly can remain behind bars awaiting multiple trials on child pornography and other charges in three states, an appeals court in New York said Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, as a lawyer for the R&B singer cited another inmate's attack on Kelly last month as one reason he should receive bail. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)