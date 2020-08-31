Macron starts Lebanon trip by meeting iconic Lebanese diva

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2002 file photo, Fairouz, one of the Arab world's most prominent and revered singers performs in front of thousands of fans during a concert at the mountain resort of Beiteddine, Lebanon. French President Emmanuel Macron returned to Lebanon on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 a country in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, for a two-day visit and a schedule packed with political events and talks aimed at charting a way out for the country. For his first meeting, Macron chose to see Lebanon's No. 1 diva Fairouz, a national symbol and one of the rare figures in Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)