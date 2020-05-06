Woman arraigned in killing of security guard over virus mask

Sharmel L. Teague, 45, of Flint, was arraigned Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in 67th Distirct Court on first-degree murder and felony firearm charges. The charges stem from the May 1, 2020 shooting death of Calvin James Munerly, a security guard at the Family Dollar off East Fifth Avenue in Flint who was allegedly killed following a dispute over not letting a customer not wearing a mask into the store. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)