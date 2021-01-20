Theresa May rebukes Boris Johnson as UK welcomes Biden era

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 file photo, Britain's former Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Commons Members Lobby in Parliament, London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the start of a new U.K.-U.S. chapter on Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021, under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden, even as his predecessor Theresa May accused Johnson of “abandoning” the U.K.’s moral leadership in the world during the tumultuous Trump era. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool, file)