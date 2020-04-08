UK govt tries to advance virus response with Johnson in ICU

Workers build a fence to block the view of the ambulance entrance area outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Johnson has spent his second night in hospital intensive care. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)