Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Georgia guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives against Mississippi's Breein Tyree (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. Edwards is expected to be a contender for the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA draft lottery Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)