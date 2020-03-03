In NC, Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest win primaries

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the Blue NC celebration at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall. (Joshua Komer/The Charlotte Observer via AP, File)