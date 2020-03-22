Nations's capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms

Milla Tang, center, and Aaron Chen, right, wait as Junjie Dong, left, takes a photograph as the college students visited cherry trees in full bloom, Sunday, March 22, 2020, along the tidal basin in Washington. "I've heard people saying it's hilarious to wear masks," say Tang, who came early to avoid crowds, "it makes me feel sad, masks aren't a joke, they can keep people safe. We want to be treated like everyone else, not like dangerous Asian people." Sections of the National Mall and tidal basin have been closed to vehicular traffic to encourage people to practice social distancing and not visit Washington's iconic cherry blossoms this year due to coronavirus concerns. The trees are in full bloom this week and would traditionally draw large crowds. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)