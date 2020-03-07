McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies

FILE - In this July 14, 2009 file photo, jazz pianist McCoy Tyner performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland. The groundbreaking and influential jazz pianist and the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, has died, his family said on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was 81. (AP Photo/Keystone, Dominic Favre, File)