'Chrisley Knows Best' stars sue Georgia tax official

FILE - This April 2, 2017 file photo shows Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife Julie Chrisley at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The couple are accusing a Georgia tax official of abusing his office to pursue "bogus tax evasion claims" against them. A spokesman for the Chrisleys said that the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Joshua Waites, the director of the Georgia Department of Revenue's office of special investigations. The lawsuit says Waites targeted Todd Chrisley's estranged daughter and improperly shared confidential tax information to try to get compromising information.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)