Authorities: Utah's Ty Jordan died in accidental shooting

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) runs for a score as he eludes a tackle by Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Authorities say Jordan died at a hospital in the Dallas area after accidently shooting himself. University officials announced Ty Jordan’s death Saturday, the day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)