US sales of existing homes jump 20% after a 3-month slump

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, an "Under Contract" sign is displayed in front of home for sale in Raymond, N.H. The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rebounded a record 44.3% in May after a record-breaking decline the previous month, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic sidelined both buyers and sellers. The National Association of Realtors said Monday, June 29, 2020, that its index of pending sales rose to 99.6 in May, the highest month-over-month gain in the index since its inception in January 2001.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)