Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. Cosby said in a phone interview Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 with BlackPressUSA that he’s prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime he says he didn’t commit. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)