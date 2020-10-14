As virus surges anew, Milan hospitals under pressure again

People have a drink and relax at the Naviglio Grande canal, one of the favorite spots for night life in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says the aim of Italy's new anti-virus restrictions limiting nightlife and socializing is to head off another generalized lockdown. Conte defended the measures as both "adequate and proportional" to the current need. He spoke Tuesday as the health ministry reported another 5,901 people tested positive over the past day and 41 people died, bringing Italy's official COVID-19 death toll to 36,246, the second highest in Europe after Britain. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)