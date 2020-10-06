US judge points Ronaldo rape case in Las Vegas toward trial

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, center, is flanked by his girlfriend Georgina, left, and his son Cristiano Jr, as he sits in the stands during a Champions League, group H soccer match between Juventus and Young Boys, at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy. Ronaldo's legal fight with a woman who accuses the international soccer star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago is heading toward a court hearing before a federal judge in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)