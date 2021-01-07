Biden picks Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo as commerce secretary

FILE - In this June 22 2020 file photo Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo sits during a news conference in Providence, R.I., Raimondo, on Friday, Sept. 25, blamed outbreaks at two colleges for a surge of virus cases that boosted the state's infection rate high enough to put it on the list of places whose residents are required to quarantine when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. (AP Photo/David Goldman)