Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows cancelled

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Dave Chappelle, in Washington. Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)