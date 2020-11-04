Inslee wins third term, voters weigh in on sex ed

Dwayne Alexander, right, and Dequan Stowe, left, perform hip-hop music with the theme of "Drop The Vote," Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, outside a voting center in Seattle where people can drop off ballots or get help registering to vote or obtaining their ballots. Both are with the Seattle-based organization Urban Family, who came up with the Drop The Vote campaign to encourage and educate voters from underserved communities. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)