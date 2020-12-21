California could see 100,000 hospitalizations in January

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo, medical tents are set up outside the emergency room at UCI Medical Center in Irvine, Calif. When Gov. Gavin Newsom provided a dire view of California's out-of-control surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this week, he referred to projection models of future death and misery were becoming "alarmingly" more accurate. If true, then within a month the state's hospitals could be overflowing with 75,000 patients, about five times the current level and an average of 400 people will die every day. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)